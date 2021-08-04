Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $115.76

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

