Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $367.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

