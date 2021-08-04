SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HPE stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

