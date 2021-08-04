Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

