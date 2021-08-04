Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.