Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for the upcoming quarters. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s cash position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for bempegaldesleukin significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. With no marketed products, pipeline setbacks also remain a concern. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Nektar has a positive record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

