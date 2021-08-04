Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 85,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.41.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

