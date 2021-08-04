Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 378 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,467,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.47.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

