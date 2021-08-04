iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Cut by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,669 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,040,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,315,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.