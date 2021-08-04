IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

