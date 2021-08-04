First Command Bank Purchases 696 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

