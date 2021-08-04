Tiaa Fsb Has $23.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after buying an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $645.91 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

