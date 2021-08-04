Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.