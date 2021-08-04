Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Zoetis by 2,045.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after acquiring an additional 194,185 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

