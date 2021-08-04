Avalon Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avalon Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 34.5% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $74,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 25,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,130,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. 57,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

