FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,412 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.