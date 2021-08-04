Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

