MU DANK (DANK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.69 Million

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 77.7% against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $652,622.91 and approximately $2.69 million worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MU DANK

MU DANK (CRYPTO:DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,592,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MU DANK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

