Welch & Forbes LLC Has $27.96 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of Aflac worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.