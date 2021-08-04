Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,171,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. 4,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,414. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

