Celer Network Price Hits $0.0312 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $175.55 million and $19.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00825413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00093850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

