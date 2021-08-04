DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,758. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

