DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Makes New $562,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $110,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

