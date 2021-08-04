PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Short Interest Update

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 3,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,411. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

