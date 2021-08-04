Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in July

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 50,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324,112. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.