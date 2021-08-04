First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on August 19th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

FIBK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $28.94 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

