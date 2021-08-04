Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Capital One Financial has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.47. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.