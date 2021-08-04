Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

Shares of GPN opened at $169.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 57,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

