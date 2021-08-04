Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.56. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 20,571 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 927,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.