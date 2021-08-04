Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $80.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 186,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,229,543 shares.The stock last traded at $51.23 and had previously closed at $55.38.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $160,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $110,494,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 96.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 315.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

