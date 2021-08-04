eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $3.95 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $117.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00361426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

