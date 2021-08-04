Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.37% from the stock’s previous close.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,004. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $699.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

