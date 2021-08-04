loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $358,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

