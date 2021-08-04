Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.93.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.91. 103,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,852. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.48.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

