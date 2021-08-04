Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $369.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

