Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.89 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

