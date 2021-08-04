Insider Selling: NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) insider Rob Andrew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

LON:NWF traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208.50 ($2.72). 33,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.17 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. NWF Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from NWF Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

