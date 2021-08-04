Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CPZ stock traded up 0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,029. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.79 and a one year high of 21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is 20.57.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974.

