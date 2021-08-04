BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.79.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.