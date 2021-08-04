BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

