StarTek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect StarTek to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.41.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

