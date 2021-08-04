BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.62. BCE posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BCE.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,209 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in BCE by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 73,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in BCE by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $300,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

