Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.62. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

