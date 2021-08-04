Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

TDY stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $452.87. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

