Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.
TDY stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $452.87. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,293. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $462.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
