Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

