Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

