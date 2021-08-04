Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Ondas stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,841. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

