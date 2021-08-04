SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 in the last three months. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

