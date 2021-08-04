Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 802 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.40. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

