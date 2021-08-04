SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.37. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

