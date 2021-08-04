Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $14.88. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.87.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

